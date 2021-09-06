COVID-19: 16 Deaths recorded in last 24 hours

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

The country recorded 125 new Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours.

In a Covid-19 update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said all new cases are local infections.

As at September 5 the country had recorded 125 550 cases, 116 401 recoveries and 4 482 deaths.

“As at 5 September 2021, Zimbabwe had 125 550 confirmed cases, including 116 401 recoveries and 4 482 deaths. To date, a total of 2 713 548 people has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“14 916 received the first does today brining cumulative for first dose to 2 713 548 while 16 437 received their second dose bringing cumulative for second dose to 1 717 430 as at 1600hrs. 2 947 tests were done today and the positivity rate was 4,2 percent. 1 312 new recoveries. The national recovery rate stands at 93 percent and active cases went down to 4 667 from 5 870. The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 159 from 151 on the previous day.”

@DubeMatutu