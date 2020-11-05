Covid-19 blow for former Bosso striker Makanda

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

HIS Visa had been stamped on the passport, ticket secured and flight date was November 3 but a spike in Covid-19 cases in Europe saw a number of countries coming up with new travel restrictions and with that Tinashe Makanda’s Kosovo trial stint suffered a still birth.

The former Highlanders striker was expected to undergo a three-week trial period, starting today with Kosovo’s top league side KF Drenica where a contract was expected to be signed after the trial period.

According to his representatives, TKT Sports Agency, the player will now most likely play for a local club while they pursue other options.

“The young man was supposed to fly yesterday (Tuesday) but the new travelling restrictions due to an uprise in Covid-19 number resulted in changes to those arrangements, they are now only allowing their nationals to enter, no foreigner is allowed and that means the trial has been put on ice and we don’t know when things will be normal again. It’s a big blow for us. We are now listening to local offers,” said Trust Nyambiya of TKT Sports Agency.

In correspondence seen by Chronicle Sport, KF Drenica president Agim Ademi and club chairman llir Veliqi, had undertaken to meet the player’s flight and accommodation cost.

The team plays in the Kosovo Super League Division and they finished ranked at number eight in their 12-team league.

Makanda severed his ties with the Bulawayo giants following the expiry of his contract in June this year and the two parties failed to reach an agreement on extending the contract.

He was rumoured to have joined Bosso’s arch rivals, Dynamos but his camp vehemently denied the reports, claiming that the pictures that circulated on the social media had nothing to do with the player joining the Harare giants but was in-fact a separate arrangement with Dynamos’ sponsors.