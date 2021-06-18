Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli bottle moves prompt UEFA to urge players to stop removing sponsor drinks at news conferences

The Chronicle

UEFA has asked players to stop removing sponsor drinks at Euro 2020 news conferences after Cristiano Ronaldo began the trend this week.

Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli all removed sponsor bottles away from the view of cameras when taking their seats at news conferences this week.

Euro 2020 tournament director Martin Kallen said UEFA has “communicated with the teams regarding this matter”.

“It is important because the revenues of the sponsors are important for the tournament and for European football,” Kallen said in a briefing.

Pogba, who is Muslim and does not drink alcohol, objected to the distinctive green bottle of official Euro 2020 beer sponsor Heineken. The beer is marketed as 0.0 per cent alcohol.

Kallen said tournament rules require compliance with UEFA’s promises to sponsors, though players with religious objections “don’t need to have a bottle there”. – Sky Sports

