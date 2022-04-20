Cultural diversity, entertainment galore at Cde Phuti’s birthday bash

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE rural entertainment life was scaled up on Easter Friday where the culture of BuKalanga was celebrated during Bulilima West legislator Cde Dingumuzi Phuti’s birthday celebrations.

The celebrations that were held at Tokwana village saw people from as far as Harare, Bulawayo and Matobo gracing the occasion.

The VVIP seating area décor left the village modernised as Government parastatals that included NetOne, Telone and the regulator Potraz coloured the event with their banners and tents.

Entertainment came from Nyele cultural dance group who showed the beauty and uniqueness of the dances by the BuKalanga which include Majukwa, Mabhiza, Wossana and Ndazula. A cultural group from Makhulela ward, home to the San community also showcased the Boro dance which was presented perfectly.

Diversifying from the culture aspect, the birthday boy Cde Phuti who is also a renowned musician took time to perform for thousands of delegates who included senior Government officials among them Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Cde Edgar Moyo, Bulilima RDC chief executive officer John Brown Ncube, Highlanders chief executive officer Ronald Moyo and Bosso assistant coach Joel Luphahla.

Affectionately known as DJ Phuti in the entertainment circles, he performed the track Bhayisikili Nditole which left the crowd in awe as they joined in dance and singing.

Seasoned musician Chase Skuza and his band took over and likewise churned his hit song Wathathi Imali YeCompany.

The event was formally closed at the Tokwana Shops open space where tents had been pitched before the focus changed to in front of Sibasi shops where a stage was designed for a music gala that was headlined by DJ Phuti and Chase Skuza.

Fun was had and attendees showed that they had fun as they gave security details a torrid time as they insisted on dancing on stage.

Commenting on the event DJ Phuti said: “I’m grateful to everyone who came to celebrate the special day with me. Their presence was surely heartwarming. The event was also a gesture to thank the people of Bulilima West for voting for me and His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa, for appointing me as Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services,” said DJ Phuthi. – @mthabisi_mthire