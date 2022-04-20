Killer T billed to perform in Byo, Gwanda

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMDANCEHALL artiste Killer T is set to perform at the newly-rebranded Parkview Pub and Grill (formerly known as The Hub) in Bulawayo on Friday.

The Ukandiudza singer will also take his craft to the mining town of Gwanda the next day where he is billed to perform at the Phoenix Shisanyama.

Event organiser, Dee Nosh of 2 Kings Entertainment promised a good time for everyone who will attend the shows.

“As usual, this will be a memorable show which will harmonise with what Parkview Bar and Grill will offer. The place played host to Mlindo The Vocalist’s show last Friday and we believe that people will enjoy both good music and traditional food,” said Dee Nosh.

Parkview Pub and Grill manager, Manu Mahaso said they are looking forward to hosting the artist.

“Killer T is no stranger as he has always performed at the venue when it was known as The Hub. It’s under new management and has been revamped tremendously but it remains his home,” Mahaso said.

Meanwhile, a dance group from Bulawayo, International Movements Dance Crew has offered to join Killer T on stage to spice up his set.

“After seeing the poster of Killer T’s performance, we saw it as a perfect opportunity to provide the artiste with backing dancers. We’re a young up-and-coming group in the industry, but a group that does the job and delivers the best entertainment,” said group member Ryan.

This will be the second time that 2 Kings will be hosting Killer T in Gwanda where he will be flanked by DJs Prince Eskhosini, TMoney, Wyqliff as well as local acts, GDA Fire, Bry, Zagoe. – @eMKlass_49