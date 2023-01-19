Dancing drums crew raring to stage show at Bulawayo Theatre

Tafadzwa Chibukwa, Showbiz Reporter

Afro-tech drum trio, Asante Mo is hard at work preparing for their show dubbed “iHossana – The dancing drums” in Bulawayo next month.

Touted as one of the best dance groups to emerge in 2022, the trio which has its eyes set on performing on international stages this year, is hoping to attract a sizeable crowd at the Bulawayo Theatre on February 21 – National Youth Day.

Joining them on stage will be Nolizwe and TRP.

Starting off as an outfit that stood to promote the solo careers of three artists, Aaron Chikondawanga aka DJ Beast, Bekithemba Phiri aka Beckx Marabha and Newman Trinidad aka Daiman, the group has turned out to be a favourite, not only in Bulawayo, but across the Southern African region.

The outfit was in Harare over the weekend where they shone at the Alliance Française de Harare 2023 official opening and at Habhana, a nightspot that was opened recently.

The group is looking forward to maintaining this momentum next month when they stage their first show in Bulawayo. Group member, Trinidad said they are ready to give Bulawayo what they have been showcasing at other places.

“We wish to bring a different style of performance to the city. Dancing drums will be the main highlight of the show where we’ll dance with our drums, fusing our Afro-tech with Southern African instruments.

“We have showcased our talent in some parts of the country and are looking forward to sharing our talent with those at home,” Trinidad said.

“We’re ready to grace the Bulawayo Theatre together with vibrant young stars from the city in the form of amazing vocalist Nolizwe and the energetic TRP. We’ve included them to bring a different flavour to the show,” said Newman. – @Sagepapie14