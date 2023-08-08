DeMbare fire Maruwa

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

DYNAMOS Football Club has telephonically informed head coach Herbert Jompao Maruwa to stop reporting for duty with immediate effect amid strong indications that there has been a strong back stabbing among the top two technical team members.

Former Yadah head coach Genesis ‘Kaka’ Mangombe is the second in charge at the Glamour Boys.

Maruwa confirmed recieving a call from club chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze at around 0830hrs today, instructing him not to report for duty with immediate effect.

“I got a call from the chief telling me that he has been told to inform me not to report for duty. He said the instruction did not come from the executive but a member of the board so I referred Mashingaidze to my manager,” said Maruwa who joined Dembare at the end of last season, taking over from Tonderayi Ndiraya.

He neither denied nor confirmed that they were not seeing eye to eye with Mangombe.

“I have no comment regards that,” he said.

An impeccable source at the club said Mangombe, a favourite of board chairperson Bernard Marriot is now set to drive the DeMbare ship.

Mangombe made a surprise decision to leave his head coach role at Yadah and become an assistant coach to Maruwa.

DeMbare are fourth on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League ladder with 29 points, nine behind their arch rivals and leaders Highlanders.