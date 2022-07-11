Despite the passport drama, fact is DJ Tira rocked Gwanda

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

HE came, saw, and conquered. A powerful 1 hour 30 minute set on the decks proved why DJ Tira is an internationally-acclaimed artiste who is a powerhouse in the Southern African region.

Gwanda started to be abuzz on Saturday morning with the road to the show’s venue, Phoenix Tshisanyama, fully packed with cars and crowds.

The show which was largely a DJs affair started off with DJ Ajax who played some deep house sounds before handing over the decks to DJ Wyqlif who left the crowds in awe with old-school tracks.

DJ Nicksoul was to take over and hand over the decks to DJ Mzoe who kept show-goers on their feet with some Amapiano vibes.

Shortly after midnight, the wait came to an end as the moment that every attendee was waiting for came as DJ Tira took over the stage. Dressed in a black jacket, red pants, and yellow sneakers, DJ Tira was welcomed with cheers from all over.

The Afrotainment boss who has been in the industry for 21 years took turns at times, to sing along to tracks like Hamba which features his protégés the Qwabe Twins, among other tracks.

At around 2am, he called it a night before scores of people took turns to shrug shoulders with UMalume as he is affectionately known.

The night was closed off by DJ T Money who gave party lovers a dance that lasted till the wee hours of the morning.

Bad news however followed as DJ Tira reportedly misplaced his passport. But this has turned out to be good news for Zimbabweans as they get to enjoy the artiste’s presence.

Already, a show has been lined up at Odyssey Hotel in Kadoma where DJ Tira will share the stage with Nox Guni and Tyfah Guni. The event has been dubbed the “Stay With Me tour”.

– @mthabisi_mthire