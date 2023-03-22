Dicks rapes caregiver

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a man who allegedly raped his father’s caregiver twice after she turned down his love proposal.

Bezel Dicks from Queenspark East pounced on the complaint aged 17 March.

After rejection he allegedly raped the woman twice and threatened to kill her if she publicised the issue.

Confirming the incident, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the incident occurred in Mzilikazi where complainant used to stay as she was taking care of Dicks’ father.

“On Friday at around 9PM, the complainant was cooking at her employer’s residence in Mzilikazi. Dicks approached her and confessed his love for her but the woman ignored him,” said Insp Ncube.

“After her chores she proceeded to sleep on a couch while monitoring her employer. Dicks immediately sneaked into her blankets and started caressing her in the process before raping her twice without protection. He kept saying he wanted to marry her while raping her.”

Insp Ncube said the woman made a police report after knocking off leading to Dicks arrest.

“The suspect is assisting police with the investigations and we urge those who are at an advantage not to abuse those on the other side,” added Insp Ncube.

@thamamoe