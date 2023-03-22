Breaking News
Zanu PF primaries set for 25 March

Zanu PF primaries set for 25 March

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Dicks rapes caregiver

22 Mar, 2023 - 12:03 0 Views
0 Comments

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a man who allegedly raped his father’s caregiver twice after she turned down his love proposal.

Bezel Dicks from Queenspark East pounced on the complaint aged 17 March.

After rejection he allegedly raped the woman twice and threatened to kill her if she publicised the issue.

Confirming the incident, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the incident occurred in Mzilikazi where complainant used to stay as she was taking care of Dicks’ father.

“On Friday at around 9PM, the complainant was cooking at her employer’s residence in Mzilikazi. Dicks approached her and confessed his love for her but the woman ignored him,” said Insp Ncube.

“After her chores  she proceeded to sleep on a couch while monitoring her employer. Dicks immediately sneaked into her blankets and started caressing her in the process before raping her twice without protection. He kept saying he wanted to marry her while raping her.”

Insp Ncube said the woman made a police report after knocking off leading to Dicks arrest.

“The suspect is assisting police with the investigations and we urge those who are at an advantage not to abuse those on the other side,” added Insp Ncube.

 

@thamamoe

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting