Down but not out! . . . FC Platinum face African giants Al Ahly at BF

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM coach Lizwe Sweswe and his goalkeeper Francis Tizayi believe that while they might be seemingly down, they are certainly not out as they take on eight times African champions Al Ahly at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

The Zvishavane based outfit were 0-2 losers to the Egyptians in the first leg which was their third loss on the trot in the campaign and left them in danger of failing to reach the knockout stage of the tournament. They have managed just a single goal in the 270 minutes of football in their Group B campaign.

“We are geared up for the match, we were just unfortunate that we didn’t get a positive result in the first leg. Tactically we tried but unfortunately it didn’t work but we hope that tomorrow our plans and tactics will help us get the desired result. The morale might be low by virtue of having lost the first leg but we are learning as we go and geared up for the encounter,” said Tizayi.

His coach Sweswe said they remained cognisant of the gigantic nature of their opponents this afternoon but were equally not moved as they were prepared to face them and get a positive result.

“It’s about how big the game is especially playing such a big team in Africa but what is important for the boys is their confidence after the first game in Egypt. We expect to play well and try to turn the tables especially after we saw how they are playing,” said Sweswe who said there might not be too many changes from the squad that did duty in Cairo.

The gaffer expressed his disappointment at the poor conversion rate that has been characteristic of their campaign where they would dominate play but fail to bury the chances that come their way.

“From the analysis of our last match, we created so many chances and the players know what should have been done especially with our conversion rate, which I must say was very poor in the first leg but we have been working hard on that to make sure we are clinical in front of goal,” said Sweswe.

Today’s match officials come from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya.