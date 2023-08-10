Dr Gasolo ready for Long Walk to Success

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Poet Dr Gasolo is preparing to embark on his annual walkathon dubbed Long Walk to Success in a quest to lobby for creatives to be recognised and get the support they deserve.

Dr Gasolo said he is ready to embark on the journey that will see him walking from Gwanda to Bulawayo starting today.

“I’m geared and excited. I have a feeling that this is going to be a great experience. Preparations are going well and everything is shaping up. The only challenge is that there are a lot of people who had offered to partner with us, but now, they’re nowhere to be found so we’re now seized with last-minute adjustments,” he said.

Dr Gasolo’s Long Walk to Success is aimed at bridging the gap between the arts industry and the business community.

Comparing this year’s walk to last year, Dr Gasolo said this one is going to be different as artistes will be showcasing their talent along the way.

“Last year, it was me talking to people telling them that there are creatives who need recognition, but this year, the creatives will be there displaying their work for all to see,” said Dr Gasolo.

Just like last year, the walk is expected to start from Dr Gasolo’s rural home in Matshatsheni (from Mbombela line) to Gwanda town today with stops at Nkashe koTiwi, Masholomoshe Irrigation and Matshetshe turn off.

Tomorrow, the poet is expected to depart from Gwanda town to Esigodini with stops at Mtshabezi turn, Stanmore, Sezhube, Enswazi, and Mawabeni.

He is expected to arrive in Bulawayo on Saturday where he will stop at the Tollgate, The Valley Bar and the Welcome to Bulawayo signpost. The artiste said those who want to sponsor or partner with him should get in touch with him on his number.

The Long Walk to Success is an initiative that the poet embarked on last year in September. The walk was a success as Dr Gasolo managed to make a name for himself and bring attention to creatives. —@TashaMutsiba