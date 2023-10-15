Drug and substance abuse threatens Vision 2030

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

Drug and substance abuse is threatening the country’s Vision 2023 as it is affecting the most productive age groups.

This was said by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo at a meeting to come up with strategies to fight the scourge, in Bulawayo on Sunday.

He said it was important to come up with a solid action plan to cut the drug supply chain and rehabilitate abusers.

“Drugs and substance abuse is threatening the most productive in the country. It is threatening President Mnangagwa’s 2030 Vision,” said Minister Moyo.