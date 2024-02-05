Egodini Terminus reopens after eight-year closure, development aimed at bringing order to Bulawayo Streets

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu,[email protected]

EGODINI Terminus has finally opened its gates to residents following an eight-year closure, a development set to restore order in the streets of Bulawayo.

A number of kombis had already ranked at Egodini in the morning with public transport operators saying the move would ease pressure and guarantee safety for commuters.

“We welcome the move and this is a very beautiful structure which promises a great deal of order. We call upon the operators and vendors to be deliberate in ensuring that this project becomes a success. We also hope that our commuters will embrace the chance and utilize these facilities, the project should be supported,” said Mr Ndaba Mabunda who is Tshova Mubaiwa’s marketing director.