Elite League week two lives up to expectation

THE second week of the Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) Elite League lived up to expectation with high quality basketball displayed on the courts by all the teams on Sunday afternoon at Khanyisile Sports Centre.

Three matches from the new league were played this week with teams going toe to toe in exhilarating encounters which kept all basketball enthusiasts up on their feet all the time.

It was an electric atmosphere at the city’s home of basketball when Nust proved too strong for Highlanders with a convincing 72-52 victory.

The second match of the day saw Legends and Giants go head to head. It was the former who had comfortable 62-32.

In what was the match of the day, Southern Mavericks went neck to neck with Lakers Talenvision in a heart-stopping encounter where four points had to be the difference maker.

The Mavericks registered a 66-62 victory.

However, Elite league matches were not the only ones that took place over the weekend.

The women’s and the men’s B league also continued with their games taking place on Saturday.

In the Women’s league, Riverdale Academy beat Lakers Glenlodge 30-26 while Southern Mavericks edged Lakers Empire 72-54.

The third match was between Highlanders and Lakers Hamara which the former won 34-23. In the last match, Lakers Mzansi beat NUST 59-20.

In the men’s category, Gwanda Rebels proved too strong for Riverdale Academy with a 45-20 win before the Rebels went on to succumb to a 40-77 defeat at the hands of Titans.

In a closely contested match between Bulawayo City Royals and Lakers Supermed, the latter won 57-56.

Matches continue this coming weekend, however fixtures are yet to be released.

