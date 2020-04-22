Esrom Nyandoro auctions jersey to fight Covid-19

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS and Mamelodi Sundowns legend Esrom Nyandoro has auctioned some of his football memorabilia to raise funds for the fight against Covid19.

Nyandoro was approached by two Zimbabwean ladies, among them former Miss Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma, who sold him the idea of helping them raise funds to purchase one million masks and sanitisers.

“I immediately agreed and said I don’t have a problem with that. The idea is really not about how much will be raised, but it’s the objective behind that which is for a good cause. As much as I am this side, home is home, I am a Zimbabwean and I love my fellow countrymen back home so like I said I think it’s not about money, but for a good cause and I hope whatever we are going to raise on the particular day will make a difference towards the one million masks,” said Nyandoro.

He said ever since the idea came about, he has been receiving a lot of support, as people want to be part of the fight against the pandemic that has to date infected over two million people worldwide.

The auction was initially set to be conducted tomorrow, but they were now contemplating moving it back due to the overwhelming response.

“A lot of people are phoning me saying why shouldn’t I give them a chance and so Thursday might be too soon to hold the auction. We might have to push it back to allow as many people as possible to come on board.

“I might also auction my boots that I wore when we played against Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt. This is just a good gesture to my Zimbabweans. I am sure you know how precious it is to keep these things that we wore during our playing times. They are our most prized possessions, but we are talking about a life saving gesture here,” said Nyandoro.