Facebook post assists in the capture of a cellphone thief

Peter Matika, @petematika

A FACEBOOK post on 1 January this year by a user, seeking assistance in the location of a family friend who allegedly stole a cellphone after a visit has paid off after the suspect was apprehended by police.

According to the post, Kelvin Dzoba attended school with Beloved Nkomo a younger brother to the author of the post – Khanyie KaGlenda.

It was alleged that Dzoba paid Nkomo a visit at his home in Emganwini suburb on New Year’s Eve when he stole the phone.

“So he visited my brother in Emganwini yesterday (31 December) and asked for his phone so that he could save his number. Thereafter he asked my young brother to accompany him to the bus stop while he was playing music on the phone. Since they attended school together he did not suspect anything and let him play music on the phone,” read Khanyie KaGlenda’s post.

He said when they got to the bus stop Dzoba asked to pass by seeing his aunt at a house that is opposite the road claiming that his aunt lived there.

“He got in and jumped the durawall and made off with the phone,” said Khanyie KaGlenda

She then posted that Dzoba had been apprehended and is in police custody at Tshabalala police station.

“Hie everyone, u Kelvin ubanjiwe and use Tshabalala police station, if there is anyone omdingayo kuthwa they should go e Tshabalala Police Station with their docket and etc,” read her post