Ferguson on-screen love interest, Black Diamond Vicky mourns

Rockville cast: VIck standing next to JB and below are Sipho (Trevor Gumbi) and Lindi (Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa)

Showbiz Reporter

FANS of popular drama series Rockville are mourning the death of their hero, JB, a role that was played by Shona Ferguson who in real life was a true hero.

Those who watched the show that was the first Ferguson Films production and returned this year for its fifth season, will remember very well how JB was protective of his Black Diamonds (glamourised prostitutes).

Top of this list was Vicky (a role played by Gail Mabalane) who he sired a child with and only found out this past season when the kid was already a teenager. After discovering this, Vicky confessed that she never stopped loving him and always had his back.

As viewers were anticipating to see if their love would be rekindled, Shona who missed death by a whisker as JB, pulled a shocker on Friday when he succumbed to Covid-19, leaving the show’s cast, family, TV viewers and the world at large devastated.

Mourning him, Mabalane on Sunday morning penned this moving tribute and took time to reflect on her working relationship with the Fergusons.

“Mr. Sho. Gosh!!!! Never in my wildest dreams!!! How is this even our reality? From the moment I met you and Connie Ferguson as a newcomer in the industry, you made an impact on my life. I feel so privileged to have witnessed a love like this. Passion like this. Work ethic like this. Humanity like this. God’s love personified like this. You were simply a distribution centre of His love, peace, grace, wisdom and more!!!

“And oh!!!! How you LOVED your “LAAITIE” @connieferguson and your beautiful family. How blessed I was to film that latest season of Rockville…not knowing,” wrote Mabalane.

She thanked Ferguson for all that he did for her and consoled his wife, Connie.

“Thank you big bro for everything. Rest in Power, good and faithful servant. My sis Connie Ferguson, I am so sorry. I know how much you draw from God. He will continue to hold you close and comfort you. Sedi, Ali, Ro and the family, I know someday, by God’s Grace, you will see the world in colour again.”