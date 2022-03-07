Five men arrested for 11 cases of unlawful entry and theft

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested five suspects linked to 11 cases of unlawful entry and theft.

Police on their twitter page said the suspects were arrested on March 3 following a tip off from members of the public.

“On 03 March police in Inyathi arrested Edington Matshazi (29), Happison Ngwenya, (31), Emanuel Ndlovu (45), Mthokozisi Mtetwa (35) and Xolisani Ncube (39) in connection with several cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft committed in and around Nkayi area.

“Various property which include 4 television sets, 6 laptops, 8×5000 watts speakers, 3 amplifiers, 2×100 watts solar panels, 4 gas cylinders, 2 electrical jugs, 4 blankets and various clothing were recovered from the suspects. The suspects are now linked to 11 cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft,” said the police.

