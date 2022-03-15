Foodie Lovers Dating Show premieres

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE much-anticipated local reality television show meant to help singletons find love has finally premiered.

The first episode was aired on 3K TV, (DStv Zimbabwe channel 293) on Sunday and it will be shown every Sunday for ultimate prime time viewing.

Ya-Sibo? Media director Lenni “Mdawini” Sibanda said the show that is being filmed at Kango Showrooms in Belmont, Bulawayo is being hosted by Tavita Natasha.

Basically, it is about dating and fine cuisine.

“The gist of this reality TV series is connecting single people and giving them a fine gourmet dining experience in the process,” Sibanda said.

The first episode featured Heather Tembo from Mutare and Muziwakhe Thika who went on a blind date.

They cooked eggs for each other and as a scoring mechanism, a rating system where the two participants ranked each other’s cooking out of five as well as their personalities was used.

He said for each episode, participants are going to be cooking something that will be common among them and with the idea being to make the blind dates more exciting.

“People should expect more exciting episodes.

We hope we’ll have more of the love we saw on our first episode where Heather and Muziwakhe agreed to go on a second date,” said Sibanda.

He said the show has been a success thus far as it has attracted many people from different parts of the country.

“We did our casting last year and the response was great.

As you saw this past week, we even had people from as far as Mutare appearing on the show.”

Ya-Sibo? Media in partnership with Kango, Treger and Edgars has sweetened the deal for couples with the premiere of another show titled “Our Weekender”.

“We’re excited to be producing another show that’s aimed at young couples.

This will see them go on a holiday to Blue Hills Camp, Umzingwane where they’ll rekindle their love by taking part in various outdoor activities,” he added.

He further outlined the need for such shows which align with international standards saying reality shows are the “in-thing”.

“Reality shows are the in-thing and we want Zimbabweans to jump on the bandwagon and enjoy this type of entertainment.

– @eMKlass_49