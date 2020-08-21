Former Chronicle Deputy Sports Editor Wellington Toni dies

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Chronicle Deputy Sports Editor Wellington Toni has died. He was 44.

Toni, who had been unwell for a while, died soon after admission at a Harare hospital on Thursday night after his condition deteriorated while at home.

Toni started his career as a junior reporter at Chronicle and rose to became Deputy Sports Editor under Lovemore Dube. He was later promoted to become Sunday News Sports Editor, taking over from Nkosinathi Baleni.

He then left Zimpapers to become the pioneer Sports Editor of News Day at Alpha Media Holdings.

At the time of his death, he was moonlighting for a number of stables.

Dube described Toni, as a principled journalist, who resisted bribery temptations during the infamous Asiagate expose.

He said the sports journalism fraternity was poorer with the death of Toni.

“Toni joined us at Chronicle Sports Desk as an intern when we were under the stewardship of Shaun Orange, with Clemence Marijeni and Limukani Ncube. After he completed his Mass Communication diploma, I urged him to come on board and stay as a stringer. Eventually when Orange left for Malaysia, we had a vacancy for him, as Marijeni was promoted to Sports Editor. He rose through the ranks to deputise me on the desk,” said Dube.

“Toni was a very supportive colleague, who wanted a clean football environment and I remember football gurus trying to bribe him not to expose that Monomotapa had played as the national team in Asia at the height of Asiagate trips. We worked closely in sniffing these illicit trips and football deals. He was also a player of note and loved football. He was a good all-rounder, who contributed to the diversity Chronicle sports pages have grown to be known for. He stuck to principle and bigger the picture. He ran a brilliant relay leg for sport in Zimbabwe. May his soul rest in eternal piece,” said Dube.

In the condolence message, Zifa said the late Toni was a distinguished sports journalist, who has left an indelible mark in the fraternity.

“Zifa is deeply saddened to learn of the passing on of a distinguished sports journalist and editor. Toni has left an indelible mark in sports journalism and he covered many football events with great distinction and professionalism,” wrote Zifa on its Twitter timeline.

Reigning Castle Lager Premiership champions FC Platinum also paid their tribute to Toni and his family.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing on of Wellington Toni. Our heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues,” reads Pure Platinum Play’s condolence message posted on the club’s official Facebook site.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Mourners are gathered at house number 2356 Emakhandeni suburb in Bulawayo.