Four pupils who assaulted another pupil identified

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

POLICE have identified four pupils who went viral on social media platforms assaulting another pupil after accusing her of spreading falsehoods about one of the suspects.

The incident occurred on 22 February 2024 at Mukweva Village, Katerere in Nyanga after school.

In a statement on X, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “Four school pupils aged 16, 17, 17 and 18 took turns to assault the victim (19) after accusing her of spreading falsehoods that one of the suspects was promiscuous.”

The suspects were refrained from further assaulting the victim by passers-by passersby.

“The victim was referred to a local hospital in Nyanga for treatment. More details to be released in due course” said Asst Commissioner Nyathi