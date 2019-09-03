Freddie Gwala, Majalisa date Bulawayo

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa’s yesteryear musician Freddie “Amadamara” Gwala makes a return to Zimbabwe during the festive season where he is expected to hold a show alongside disco queen, Patricia Majalisa, in Bulawayo.

The show being organised by South Grooves Entertainment has been dubbed “Township Vibes, Akulalwa Ziyawa” and will be held at the Large City Hall on December 27.

The line-up also includes the likes of Mpendulo (Dumazile hit-maker), Slindile, Nikie Nikie and local group Band Fusion.

3D Events promotions boss, Mduduzi Mdlongwa, who is assisting with the organisation of the show, said they wanted to bring a township vibe with this event.

“We want to bring the township vibe to the CBD during the festive season hence why we engaged Majalisa and Gwala. Their music brings out that vibe that people like when they are hanging out in the Kasi and I’m confident it’s going to be an exciting, unique show,” said Mdlongwa.

He said advance tickets are already on sale for R50 at Hartsfield Tshisanyama.

“The show will be one of the cheapest in the city during the festive season as we want people to be merry,” Mdlongwa said.

The last time Gwala was in Bulawayo was in 2012 when he performed at New Savanna (formerly Paparazzi Night Club). In that year, he was promoting his album Mama. However, later that year, he tried to perform in Zimbabwe and was deported at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport for failing to produce a work permit.

At one time, Gwala collaborated with Beverly Sibanda on her debut album Tapinda. He also produced a track Tshilamoya dedicated to now ailing football giants Highlanders. This endeared him to local fans.

Majalisa on the other hand, was last here in 2015 when she put up a memorable show at the Amphitheatre.