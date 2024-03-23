From streets to stable: Former street kid Khumbulani Dube’s tale of resilience and hope

Peter Matika, [email protected]

AT the tender age of 17, Khumbulani Dube considers himself fortunate to have avoided the path that leads to juvenile detention.

Despite the societal pressures that often label young people in his situation as delinquents, he has successfully navigated a different course in his life.

In 2014, a 10-year-old Khumbulani arrived in Bulawayo, seeking refuge from the hostility of his stepmother’s home. It was his resilience that shielded him from succumbing to the influences of street life that often entice youths into delinquency.

For seven years, Khumbulani faced the grim reality of street life, clinging to the hope of someday reclaiming control over his destiny.

He vividly recalls his first night in the city: overwhelmed by hunger, fear and confusion, yet captivated by the bustling nightlife and the tantalising scents wafting from nearby eateries.

His choice to live on the streets was one dictated by necessity, not desire. Like many others, he braved the unforgiving chill of the nights, a stark contrast to the warmth of a loving home.

Destiny, however, had a different plan in store. A compassionate individual extended a helping hand, offering Khumbulani a chance to alter the narrative of his life — a narrative that promises to be a beacon of hope for other children facing similar plights.

“There is a man who said he would assist me in turning my life around. He had been seeing me wallowing in wretchedness on the pavement along 9th Avenue. He offered to help me become an entrepreneur. He used US$5 to buy cellphone charging cables, which in turn I would sell to make ends meet. From that amount, I managed to buy 10 cables and I sold them at US$2 each,” said Khumbu.

It was then that he “saw the light” and decided to focus on becoming a man and fending for himself rather than begging.

“I realised some profit and I was inspired to continue with what I had started. Just a stone’s throw from me there are guys who earn a living washing cars and I thought about how I too could do the same. I then bought merchandise such as steering covers, dashboard sprays and air fresheners.

“The merchandise moved and after my first week, I made US$45 dollars. This is when, after deliberations with a woman who counsels and assists street children, I decided to leave the streets,” said Khumbu.

Today he rents a room in Emganwini suburb, he eats healthy, lives in a secure and warm environment and can fend for himself.

“I commute every day with my wares, I really enjoy this and I want to see myself grow even bigger. My dream is however, to get a license and drive trucks. I want to see the world,” he said.

Khumbu said he is enjoying his new life and never wants to go back.

“It’s different and exciting and I am always pushing myself to be better. I know it only has been a few months but I know I have a grip over my life. Although business is not the same every day I am trying and that’s what counts,” Khumbu said.

He said he wouldn’t mind a job if there was any on offer.

“Having a stable job would really be nice but I am not educated. I left school when I was young and the only university I know is the tough love and life of the streets,” said Khumbu.

He spoke about how he has managed to break away from the firm grasp of drug and substance abuse.

“On the streets, you are free like a bird. You are your own master and you answer to no man. On the streets to get by you need inebriation and drugs are the sure and fast way to kill the pain and time. Many street kids are addicted not by choice but because they do not know any better. For me, it has not been easy but I have managed to cut the knot,” said Khumbu.

He expressed a sense of accomplishment in his newfound independence. With the security of a rented room, he has invested in essential comforts, acquiring a bed and blankets. Moreover, he is diligently saving funds with the goal of purchasing a wardrobe and a television, further enhancing his living space.

“No one will do this for me so I have to work hard.”

The escalating number of street children in Bulawayo is raising alarm, as their vulnerability often leads them down the path of criminality. Defined by the Inter-NGO in 1985, a street child is “any girl or boy who has not reached adulthood and for whom the street has become their habitual residence and/or source of livelihood and who lacks adequate protection, supervision, or guidance from responsible adults.”

Originating from diverse backgrounds, many of these children have fled abusive situations within their own families, particularly from extended family members. Despite harbouring dreams as grand as any other child’s, their marginalised status denies them access to the basic education necessary to chase those dreams. With each passing day, their aspirations fade against the grim backdrop of street life, which offers little in the way of hope or opportunity.

Compounding their plight, these children often fall ill due to their living conditions, yet they lack access to even the most fundamental healthcare services. Their diets are unpredictable, dependent on whatever they can find. They endure physical and emotional abuse — not only from older street dwellers but also from the general public. Girls are particularly at risk, suffering sexual abuse without recourse to legal protection, often due to ignorance and neglect by authorities.

The harsh realities of street life drive some to seek solace in drugs and substance abuse, attempting to escape their dire circumstances.

This coping mechanism can lead to addiction, pushing them towards criminal activities to sustain their newfound dependencies.

The cycle of abuse and neglect thus perpetuates, ensnaring these children in a life they never chose.