Fuel prices continue to drop

FUEL prices for both blend and diesel marginally dropped effective yesterday, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulation Authority (ZERA) has said.

The last review was on 4 November and the new prices will be effective for the next month to 4 January 2024.

In reviewing the cost of fuel, the energy regulator pegged the retail price of the blend at US$1,55 or ZWL8 999,06 down from US$1, 56 or ZWL 8 957,19.

Fuel consumers will now fork out $168 or ZWL 9 732,61 per litre for diesel down from $1,74 or ZWL 9 971 ,19 per litre.

The regulatory body said the public and operations are advised that the blending ratio remains at E20 adding that operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages.

Zera reminded operators that they are obliged to display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations.

