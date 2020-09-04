Gabriel Nyoni joins South African First National Division side Cape Umoya United

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders speedy winger Gabriel Nyoni has joined South African National First Division side Cape Umoya United.

Nyoni, who had also attracted interest from Stellenbosch, announced his latest move on his Twitter timeline on Friday afternoon.

The move comes days after he was offloaded ABSA Premiership side Maritzburg United.

Nyoni joined Maritzburg United in July last year from Caps United, a few months after switch from Highlanders where he had been playing from 2013.

He had signed a two-year contract at Maritzburg United, with the option of a 12-month extension, but continued injury lay-offs resulted in him being offloaded.

Nyoni had teamed up with fellow Zimbabwean Clive Augusto at the KwaZulu-Natal side.

Augusto’s future also hangs in the balance, as he has only made cameo appearances since joining from Chicken Inn.

He will be hoping for better fortunes at the Cape Town-based outfit where he hopes to re-launch his career and make a return to topflight football.

Cape Umoya were re-established in 2018 following the takeover of defunct former PSL team Platinum Stars.

Away from the football pitch, Nyoni, who is a holder of a marketing degree from the National University of Science and Technology, is also in the process of enrolling for a law degree.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe national team midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu has parted ways with Horoya FC of Guinea in West Africa after also struggling with injuries.

The former Bantu Rovers and Chicken Inn midfielder joined the Western African side in May last year from Tanzanian club FC Azam.

The club announced this week that it had agreed to cut ties with the player amicably. @innocentskizoe