Get ready for drama: ‘Queendom’ set to captivate audiences on DStv’s BET Channel

Showbiz Writer

DStv’s BET channel is set to launch a scintillating new show in April, introducing viewers to an unscripted daily drama titled “Queendom” that has already ignited a social media frenzy.

The show is scheduled to premiere on Monday, April 22, and will air Mondays to Fridays at 6:30pm, with a repeat broadcast at 9:30pm.

Charity Njanji, head of corporate affairs and public relations for MultiChoice Zimbabwe, announced that “Queendom” will offer viewers an enthralling series that merges two contrasting worlds – the mountainous Khahlamba Kingdom and the vibrant South African township of Tsakane.

“We are thrilled to introduce Linda Mtoba as the fearless protagonist Ntandokayise Mthobeni,” stated Njanji.

“Ntandokayise’s character will navigate real-life challenges encountered by everyday South Africans, providing a poignant reflection on the country’s history and roots.”

Njanji added, “Audiences across Africa are eagerly anticipating the performances of Linda Mtoba and the talented cast who will drive the sensational narratives of ‘Queendom’. The trials faced by African monarchies will be a central theme of the storyline.”

In addition to the weekday screenings, “Queendom” will feature a weekend omnibus edition airing at 4:30pm on Sundays. The show will be available not only on BET but also on DStv Catch Up and DStv Stream, ensuring accessibility for viewers across various platforms.