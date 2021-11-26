Godfather Templeman and Garry B poised for Umguza Yacht Club

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

STAR FM’s Dancehall Remedy duo of Godfather Templeman and Garry B are poised to perform at the Umguza Yacht Club on Sunday, a day after Jah “Swaah” Signal’s performance.

Umguza Yacht Club manager Tawanda Muchechete is by no means showing any signs of slowing down as he has summoned reggae emcee Etherton Beenie and Garry B to keep the festive mood alive.

“The train doesn’t stop and it’s show after show. The club is ready to accept two of the best reggae and dancehall DJs in the country. Revelers should expect the ultimate musical thrill ride when the Godfather Templeman and Garry B touch base,” said Tawanda.

This will not be the first time that this two perform in Matabeleland as they have done it before.

It has been the trend lately that Zimdancehall acts are slowly but surely getting a stronghold of showmanship in Matabeleland as the festive season leading to Christmas gets into cruise mode.

Garry B could not hide his joy as he spoke to Chronicle Showbiz, “I was born ready and I can’t wait for Sunday as we interact with our fans at the club.”

It is promising to be a weekend filled with fun as in the resort city of Victoria Falls, Madlela Skhobokhobo and Malume Skhosana will be performing at the Comfort Pub and Grill tomorrow where the former has promised to perform his new song titled Amayellow.

Today, Cry Mantengwane in Gwanda will host Bev and her Sexy Angels as the raunchy dancers will entertain crowds’ right into the weekend.

This will also be the case at The Vista as Ma9nine will mesmerise the audience in a place where people will eat, drink and dance. – @eMKlass_49