Govt releases $9m for quarantine centres rehab

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

GOVENMENT has released over $9 million for the rehabilitation of quarantine and isolation centres in the Midlands Province as part of efforts to fight the spread of Covid-19.

So far, the funds from Government have been used to rehabilitate isolation centres in Gweru, Zvishavane, Redcliff adding to the already existing clinics across the province.

A total of 1 172 returning residents, mainly from Botswana and South Africa, have gone through quarantine centres in the Midlands Province.

In an interview, Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Larry Mavima said the province has recorded substantial progress towards rehabilitation of isolation and treatment centres.

“Central Government has released a total of $9 185 000 for rehabilitation of quarantine and isolation centres. Senga and Kaguvi Training Centres in Gweru have been rehabilitated at a cost of $4,6 million and $2,5 million respectively, Torwood hospital in Redcliff rehabilitated at a cost of $1 million, Dadaya Vocational Training Centre in Zvishavane $400 000 and Gweru Infectious Disease Hospital, $600 000,” he said.

He said functional isolation centres in the province include Sesame Clinic at Gokwe Centre which has bed capacity of seven.

Minister Mavima said the Gweru Infectious Disease Hospital has a bed capacity of 30, Gweru mayoral mansion 16, Mkoba 1 clinic 11.

He said Mbizo 16 Clinic in Kwekwe has a bed capacity of six, Kwekwe General Hospital 10, and Dadaya Youth Training Centre eight.

“Chief among the isolation centres for Covid-19 positive cases in the province is the Gweru Provincial Hospital (GPH) which as reported is the provincial referral cantre for Covid-19 severe cases. The facility has a capacity of 15 ICU and 18 HDU beds. Gweru Infectious Disease Hospital is now functional and accommodating mild Covid-19 positive cases and has a capacity of 30 beds. The province has a bed capacity of 88 at the moment including at centres that the Government rehabilitated and Gweru and Kwekwe council owned clinics,” he said.

“Other isolation facilities undergoing rehabilitation are Bell Medical Centre (36) beds, Shurugwi General Hospital with a capacity of 20 beds.”