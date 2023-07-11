Great Dyke Awards postponed

Business Writer

The much-anticipated Great Dyke Awards and Book launch initially scheduled for this Friday in Gweru have been postponed to a post-election period, Buy Zimbabwe has said.

The annual awards are coordinated by Buy Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

The awards are centered on celebrating success and unlocking the potential value of the 550 km long Great Dyke which runs from Msengezi in Mashonaland Central to the Wedza complex which borders the Midlands and Insiza District of Matabeleland South.

In a statement, Buy Zimbabwe chairman, Mr Munyaradzi Hwengwere said the intervening period would be used to conduct more research on the investment opportunities within the Great Dyke.

“Buy Zimbabwe writes to advise that following extensive discussions with our coordinating Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, it has been agreed to postpone the scheduled launch of the Great Dyke Awards and Book launch on the 14th of July 2023 in Gweru to a post-election period,” he noted.

“Buy Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development have also committed to ensuring that the intervening period is used to conduct more research on the investment opportunities within the Great Dyke and provide an in-depth profile of businesses and institutions in the Great Dyke book.

“While we regret that these developments have resulted in the postponement of our much-awaited book launch and awards, we also see increased opportunities for our partners,” he said.

Mr Hwengwere noted that the initial focus was to provide a scan of the Great Dyke as provided by the research conducted by the AEDS team.

” However, the new developments have necessitated that we include in the book profiles of businesses, institutions and personalities who have contributed to a better Great Dyke.

” Our goal is for the book to be a major reference text in schools, universities, and organisations both locally and internationally.”

He paid tribute to President Mnangagwa’s unwavering support to the initiative of promoting growth and investments within the 550-kilometre-long Great Dyke region.

“We are gratified by Government and President E.D Mnangagwa’s confidence in our work. We take note of the commitment to support our initiative of promoting growth and investments within the 550-kilometre-long Great Dyke region.

“Our research teams will be shortly going into the field and communicating with business partners who wish to be profiled in the Great Dyke. We are confident that as soon as the election period is over we will be in a position to launch our book and recognize champions of the Great Dyke.”

The Great Dyke Awards were originally established to celebrate excellence in mining and agriculture but now encompass other sectors such as tourism, manufacturing, tertiary education, retail and wholesale.

They also seek to promote innovation, sustainability and best industry practices.

The awards are open to companies, individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the national economy over the past year.