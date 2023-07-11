Singer arrested for fraud just HOURS before headlining Dublin gig before being released on bail…

AN African musician’s Dublin gig was cancelled after he was arrested for fraud and held in jail.

Urban Grooves star Enock Guni, 39, known as Nox, was staying at the Hard Rock Hotel in Temple Bar.

But the €787 bill, including room service, was paid with a shocked American woman’s credit card number.

He had been due to play a gig at the Button Factory on Friday.

Instead of getting on stage, Nox was arrested for deception, interviewed and held in Garda custody until he appeared before Judge John Hughes at a weekend sitting of Dublin District Court.

Judge Hughes noted Guni has paid for the loss to the hotel and another €100 to charity.

He said he would spare the singer a conviction, which could affect his ability to tour, if he agreed to visit and teach the children at the St Andrews youth club in Pearse Street about his music.

Guni, who agreed, was released on bail, and the case was adjourned until September.

Guni, with an address at Harare, Zimbabwe, pleaded guilty to obtaining services by deception at the hotel using another person’s Mastercard number.

However his lawyer, Alexander Rafter, stressed his client’s plea was based on recklessness because he had not booked the room, his unnamed promoter had.

Garda Stephen Widdock said the hotel was left “at a loss” because it had to refund the credit card’s rightful owner.

Guni “could not explain this and was arrested”.

He has been excused from attending court on the next date.

-THE IRISH SUN