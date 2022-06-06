Guard against exposure to radiation – RPAZ

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe (RPAZ) has advised organisations and businesses dealing with radiation and nuclear equipment to enforce standards to ensure safety of workers and the environment.

It has been noted that use of radiation materials has been on the increase in the past few years in Zimbabwe because of interaction with technology and imports.

However, there are concerns that radiation and nuclear issues are not common to ordinary citizens in the country hence the need for factual research and awareness.

RPAZ mandate is to protect people and the environment and ultimately alienate cancer, which is one of the effects of radiation.

Over exposure and unsafe use of radiation technology has health effects such as cancer, sterility, cataracts and hereditary disorders.

Some of the symptoms of radiation may be nausea, headache, diarrhea, loss of appetite, fatigue, seizures, swelling, itching and burning of skin, blisters, ulcers, cardio vascular diseases, damage to reproductive cells and hereditary defects.

RPAZ says high risk facilities are nuclear power plants, radioactive departments and poorly ventilated premises.

the authority also monitors telecoms, thermal plants, radar systems and mining sector for compliance.

RPAZ has initiated a radiation safety awareness training workshop for journalists to capacitate them with knowledge about radiation and nuclear as well as educate the nation through the media.

RPAZ chief executive Mr Justice Chipuru said as a signatory to the United Nations, the authority should protect citizens and check if products meet international and national requirements to avoid residues of radiation.

“As RPAZ we want by 2030 people to enjoy high quality of life by eliminating any effects of radiation. No-one should be over-exposed,” he said.

“Operations need authority to justify why they want to use x-ray machines or any material.”

X-ray departments are low risk areas but RPAZ has warned against complacency for safety.

The organisation has an inspection department that carries out assessments around the country to inspect and check nuclear gauges.

It has been noted that few radiation accident cases have been recorded in the country before such as in 1981 when a nuclear gauge that was transiting through Zimbabwe to Brazil was intercepted and forfeited, as well as a radiation gauge that had been smuggled by a construction company and crushed along the Harare-Mutare Highway.

RPAZ inspects, confiscates, revokes licences and cause prosecution of violators of the law.

RPAZ corporate communications officer Mr Shingirai Huni said the idea of licensing is not to collect revenue but to ensure that anyone who wants to operate has a licence.

“There is need to protect workers and the environment. Premises should have radiation signs and workers should have monitoring badges,” he said.“Whoever has the responsibility for compliance (in an organisation) should make sure they comply.”

Radiation can also be used in agriculture to modify plant varieties and has also been used in controlling tsetse flies, RPAZ has stated.

Nuclear waste can remain on the environment for many years.[email protected]