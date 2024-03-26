Gweru motorists embrace electric vehicles

Johnsias Mutonhori, [email protected]

GWERU motorists are revelling in the recent installation of an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging port in their city, applauding the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA).

The development has alleviated concerns about purchasing EVs and not having access to charging facilities.

The EV charging port, which was officially commissioned at Petro Trade filling station last week, marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind in Gweru.

The Government’s push for mass adoption of EVs is driving the installation of this commercial charging system, which will provide much-needed convenience to local motorists and those traveling across the country in the latest electric vehicles.

EVs are gaining popularity due to their cost-effectiveness. It is estimated that a brand-new EV can travel up to 15,000 kilometres without requiring service, surpassing the maintenance needs of traditional fossil fuel-powered cars.

In a gesture of support for EV users in Gweru, ZERA has also pledged a one-time free service for first-time owners of EVs.

Globally, the EV market is projected to reach a staggering US$623.3 billion as countries increasingly shift away from combustion engine vehicles. Zimbabwe, with its significant lithium reserves, a key component used in EV batteries, is actively promoting the mass adoption of EVs.

Mr Godwin Ngungunyani, a Gweru-based businessman and owner of Gweru Motors in the Central Business District, praised ZERA’s initiative.

He explained that many potential customers had approached him to purchase EVs but were deterred due to the lack of charging infrastructure in the city.

“With the installation of the charging port, we business people in the automotive industry can now inform our customers about the availability of charging facilities, which is good news for both EV enthusiasts and car dealerships,” he said.

Pamela Dube, a resident of South Downs, expressed her support for the Government’s embrace of new technologies, anticipating that it would bring convenience and efficiency to the transportation sector.

She admitted that while she had admired EVs from a distance, she believed they were expensive to service and charge.

However, the installation of the charging port has changed her perception, and she is optimistic that many people will transition to EVs.

“We used to hear about EVs in the media and admired them, but I never thought of owning one. “I thought it was very expensive to service it as well as charge the battery, however, this initiative opened my mind, and I am optimistic that a lot of people would shift to EVs,” she said.

Zimbabwe’s energy regulator, ZERA, has been actively promoting EVs and emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts and supporting infrastructure to facilitate the transition from fossil fuels.

Dr David Madzikanda, ZERA’s board chairperson, highlighted the importance of eco-friendly platforms and emphasised the government’s commitment to reducing emissions by 40 percent per capita by 2030.

He encouraged investment in EVs, leveraging Zimbabwe’s abundant lithium resources, and commended the government’s efforts to develop an EVs policy as part of the country’s commitment to combating climate change.

“As ZERA, we support eco-friendly platforms, there is a new appetite for electric vehicles and we need to be collective in providing alternatives to fossil fuels which is in line with the low emissions development strategy,” he said.

“Let’s invest in electric vehicles since we already have a critical resource in the form of lithium. “The Government is in the process of crafting the EVs policy as the country continues to embrace alternatives to green gas emissions in a bid to deal with the devastating effects of climate change,” he added.