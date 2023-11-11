HIGHLANDERS legend Rahman Gumbo is nomore.

While details are still sketchy, Gumbo is said to have suffered a heart attack at his home in Botswana in Palapye on Thursday in the presence of his son.

He was ferried to hospital but his condition never improved until medical authorities there decided to transfer him to a Franscistown facility, 160km away Friday evening where he was immediately put on the Intensive Care Unit. Gumbo passed on barely a few hours later.

He was in the company of his wife and Zacharia Muzadzi, his assistant at his recent former club Morupule Wanderers, who confirmed the tragic news.

“I am shattered,” said Muzadzi.