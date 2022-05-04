Highlanders summoned over Mandava Stadium crowd trouble

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have been summoned to appear before the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee to answer charges of crowd trouble that caused the abandonment of their league match against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium a fortnight ago.

Trouble started in the 82nd minute when referee Kuzivakwamwari Jaravaza awarded FC Platinum a controversial penalty after defender Peter Muduhwa was adjudged to have fouled Walter Musona in the box with the teams deadlocked 1-1.

The decision riled Bosso players, who mobbed the referee while the team’s supporters invaded the pitch.

When calm returned after a lengthy stoppage, police threw teargas into the stands causing commotion and eventual abandonment of the match, as tear smoke affected players and officials.

The Club is being charged for breaching the PSL Rules and Regulations.

In terms of Order 31 of the PSL Rules and Regulations, it is an act of misconduct on the part of the club where its supporters misbehave in any manner whatsoever, inside or outside a ground before, during and after a match, no matter on which ground the match is played.

PSL rules specifically declares invasion or attempted invasion of the field of play, causing the abandonment or attempting to cause abandonment of a match, throwing or attempting to throw missiles, bottles, and other objects, whether potentially harmful or dangerous or not, onto the pitch, or at any person as acts of misconduct.

The disciplinary proceedings are due to take place on Tuesday May 10, 2022. – @innocentskizoe