History as Mutare’s first female Mayor elected

Kudzai Gaveni, Online writer

History has been made as Mutare has elected its first female mayor, Councillor Sophia Rudo Gwasira.

The momentous “gender victory” follows a similar feat after the first-ever female deputy Mayor Cllr Kudzai Kazhombe was elected on Monday.

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission celebrated the milestone on X (Twitter).

“The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) proudly celebrates a momentous milestone as Mutare City Council elects its first female mayor, Cllr Sophia Rudo Gwasira,” reads the statement.