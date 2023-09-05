‘Imba Tinzwe, Cula Sizwe Super Star!’… Chibuku Road to Fame talent search returns

Showbiz Writer

Delta Beverages and the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), organisers of Chibuku Road to Fame, a talent identification platform that allows up-and-coming artistes to step into stardom as they begin their musical journey have started preparations for this year’s competition.

The competition returned last year after a three-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and saw Grade 2D, an Afro-fusion and jazz band from Mashonaland West coming out tops.

Unpolished acts, from rappers, mbaqanga musicians to Amapiano artistes, the Chibuku Road to Fame competition is on a quest to find another raw talent that will mesmerise the country.

Organisers said provincial competitions will start this weekend and run up to October 14 under the theme, “Imba Tinzwe, Cula Sizwe Super Star!”

Contestants stand a chance to win a variety of monetary prizes at both provincial and national levels, including a recording contract for the national final winner.

“The winners of the national final will receive $15 000 for the first prize, $10 000 for the second prize and $7 000 for the third prize respectively. The provincial final competitions will be held in all the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe, with the national finals being held in Harare,” organisers said.

Aspiring participants are required to register their bands with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe to be able to participate in the competitions.

As Chibuku Road to Fame continues to explore and discover talent, organisers said this year’s edition will include new genres like Zimdancehall and Hip-hop.

“The brand (Delta Beverages) continues to leverage music and dance to deliver its core purpose of nourishing the bonds of brotherhood among its consumers, who have a strong appreciation for music.”

Since its inception in 2001, Chibuku Road to Fame has been the leader in unearthing gems that are expected to dazzle the local music industry. Over the years, the competition has produced bands that include The Travellers Band, Romeo Gasa and Identity.