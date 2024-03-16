Independence Gala to showcase star-studded line-up

Mbulelo Mpofu, m[email protected]

MURAMBINDA Town Centre in Buhera District is abuzz with excitement as it prepares to host the annual Independence Gala.

This year, the event is poised to dazzle audiences with a constellation of artistes that are ready to enchant and entertain.

Marking the nation’s 44th year of sovereignty, the gala stands as a celebration of Zimbabwe’s storied cultural legacy.

Themed “Zim@44: Unity, Peace and Development Towards Vision 2030,” the festivities will honour the strides made since independence while casting an eye towards a future of unity and progress.

In a cherished tradition, the eve of the gala will feature a Children’s Party, offering young ones from across Zimbabwe the unique opportunity to meet with President Mnangagwa.

Reflecting on the previous year’s musical concert at Pfura Stadium in Mashonaland Central, the significance of these galas echo deeply. They are more than just events; they are a rallying point for national pride and unity, a celebration of sovereignty through the arts that underscores the values of diversity and identity.

The upcoming gala at Murambinda Town Centre promises an unforgettable spectacle. A diverse line-up of illustrious performers will take the stage, blending youthful exuberance with seasoned artistry.

The roster features luminaries such as Sandra Ndebele, DJ Fantan, DT Bio Mudimba, Andy Muridzo, Jah Master, Nicholas Zacharia, Big Boy Motsi, Mathias Mhere, Agartha Murudzwa, Chief Hwenje, Takura, Diana Samkange and Simon Mutambe, while the presenters will be Kanyemba Bonzo, Philip Makazhu, Thabani Gambiza and Kessia.

With a commitment to inclusivity, the gala’s organisers have ensured a platform where female talents shine alongside their male counterparts.

This Independence Gala is set to be a grand fête of patriotism, uniting Zimbabweans through the power of the arts and igniting the spirit of national pride.

It is a reminder that despite the challenges faced, Zimbabweans have prevailed and continue to strive towards a brighter future.

As the nation prepares to celebrate its independence, the Independence Gala stands as a beacon of hope, a celebration of the country’s rich cultural heritage and a testament to its resilience.

So mark your calendars and join in honouring our nation’s 44th year of independence, celebrating unity, peace and development towards Vision 2030. — Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu