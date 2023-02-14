IPHC court case | Brothers battle for church inheritance

PRETORIA – Thousands of members of the Jerusalem International Pentecost Holiness Church shut down the North Gauteng high court precinct on Monday.

Glayton Modise’s three sons all believe they should succeed their father, who died in 2016.

The church is now divided with each son leading their own faction.

The church boasts a three-million-strong membership and Modise’s estate is valued at around R400-million.

The trial is seven years in the making.

Michael Sandlana is up against his brothers, Frederick and Tshepiso Modise.

They all believe they are the rightful heirs to the church throne.

Court proceedings will resume on Tuesday where an appeal is expected to be lodged. – eNCA