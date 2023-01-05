Jemima shines at inaugural Bulawayo Models Awards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

TALENTED model Jemima Mandemwa was recognised for her immense contribution to the country’s modelling industry when she was presented with three gongs at the inaugural Bulawayo Models Awards last month.

She walked away with the Most Travelled Model, Model of The Year and Outstanding Pageant Model awards.

The awards that were held at the ZITF were hosted by former model and founder of Allied Security, Miyamiko Lee Banda, Caileb Ncube aka The slay pastor, Miss Golden Africa Sindiso Ndhlovu aka Pretty Sindy and Khaya from Skyz Metro FM.

Entertainment was provided by Focus Acapella Group, Mzistoz Mfanafuthi, Ellbee, Leandra, Bryan Awah, Megatronz and Bashupi. Former Miss Universities Zimbabwe Melissa Mlotshwa was part of the guests.

Also honoured at the awards were Sarah Mpofu, Sipho Mazibuko, Samantha Tshuma, Lorraine Maphala-Phiri and Arthur Evans who had awards named after them.

“Five awards were named after great legends, namely The Lorraine Maphala Pageant model of the Year Award, The Arthur Evans Commercial model of the Year Award, The Sipho Mazibuko Fashion model of the year award, The Samantha Tshuma most photogenic award and The Sarah Mpofu pageant of the year award,” said Bulawayo Models Association Administrator/PR Sharon Chiweda.

“Overall, the first edition of the Bulawayo Models Awards was a success as we managed to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work of models from Bulawayo and hopefully give every other model something to look forward to achieving,” she said.

Below is a full list of the 2022 Bulawayo Models Awards winners:

Best Photographer: Puzzlemoment

Outstanding Fashion Designer: Fixation fashion house

Outstanding Fashion/ Runway Model: Ntokozo Tshuma

Best Newcomer: Tumi Sibanda

Pageant Of The Year: Miss Teen Universe Zimbabwe

Outstanding Modelling Agency/Academy: Truth Models Academy

Outstanding Varsity/College King or Queen: Darlington Tshuma

Most Photogenic: Agnes Mwale

Outstanding Projects: Francisco Kampira

Outstanding Pageant Model: Jemima Mandemwa

Most Travelled: Jemima Mandemwa

Outstanding Male Model: Ishmael Murangandi

Outstanding Female Model: Ayanda Candice

Outstanding Brand Ambassador/Influencer: Taffy Lynn

Model Of The Year: Jemima Mandemwa

Legendary Award: Sarah Mpofu Sibanda