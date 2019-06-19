JUST IN: 20-year-old man rapes neighbour (41)

Michelle Gwizi, Chronicle Reporter

A 20-YEAR-OLD man from Nyamandlovu has appeared in court for allegedly raping his 41-year-old neighbour.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape when he appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Ms Sibonginkosi Mnkandla.

He was remanded in custody to July 2.

Prosecuting, Ms Concilia Ncube said on May 9 this year, the complainant was at her place of residence when the accused person approached her and gave her some wild fruits to eat.

She said the complainant ate the fruits and the accused person demanded them back.

More to follow…