JUST IN: Artistes showcase diverse cultures at Mat South Culture Week gala

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Gwanda mining town came to life on Saturday as artistes from across the Matabeleland region gave their best at this year’s Gwanda Culture Week Gala.

Adhering to Covid-19 regulations, the show was held at Phoenix Pub and Grill (Tshisanyama) where an array of artistes entertained revellers.

First on stage was Bulawayo’s Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble who were the guest performers, followed by up-and-coming rapper Zagoe Radge who opened the floor for Bry, Khoikhoi and Zhezhingtonz.

Zhezhingtonz proved that he is growing in the industry as he performed with a live band while Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble took people down memory lane with a performance of Cool Crooner’s Bhulugwe Lami hit.

Speaking after the event, TIME project director Drivo said: “As creatives in Gwanda, we decided to celebrate Culture Week through hosting an event which was recorded and shall be uploaded on social media platforms very soon. In line with the Covid-19 rules and regulations, the event was private although we wish we could have invited the public to be part of the celebrations as we showcased diverse cultures and traditions through performances.

“Embracing virtual spaces is the new norm that creatives must seriously consider as live shows can’t be staged due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We wish to thank all the artists who performed, the venue owners, management and staff,” said Drivo. – @mthabisi_mthire