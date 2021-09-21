JUST IN: Hawks arrest ninth soldier involved in smuggling stolen cars to Zimbabwe

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

SOUTH AFRICA – The Hawks have arrested the last member of a syndicate of soldiers that were involved in facilitating the smuggling of stolen vehicles from that country into Zimbabwe.

Hawks spokesperson for Limpopo, Captain Matimba Maluleke said the 31-year-old soldier from Eastern Cape Province was arrested in Polokwane on Monday.

He said the racket was made up of nine soldiers.

“The ninth South African National Defence member aged 31 was arrested on Monday, September 21 in relation to cross-border vehicle smuggling.

“He is the last member of the crew we have been put on surveillance since 2017 under an intelligence-driven operation dubbed “Night Vigil”.

“His eight accomplices have all appeared at Musina Magistrate Court on corruption charges and were arrested in North West, Free State, and Northern Cape provinces between June and this month. One of the suspects was arrested last week in Northern Cape,” said Captain Maluleke.

Between 2017 and 2019, the accused were deployed to Beitbridge Border Post on national duty.

Instead of carrying out their constitutional mandate, the group allegedly connived with vehicle smuggling syndicates to smuggle stolen vehicles through the Limpopo River.

Captain Maluleke said the crew would pocket a bribe of R15 000 per vehicle which they would share among themselves.

“The accused were on the radar of the Hawks until they were arrested. The suspect will appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court soon to face corruption charges.

“The other eight accused persons are currently out on R3000-00 bail and they will appear again on October 21,” he said.

@tupeyo