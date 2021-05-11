JUST IN: Madlela Skhobokhobo drops Umona track, visuals on Friday

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

VERSATILE musician Madlela Skhobokhobo will on Friday drop the track and visuals of Umona, a song that is a fusion of gospel, afro hip hop and afro-pop.

The track was produced by Neshville of Rockup Studios while the video was shot by Rasquesity of Keaitse Films.

Featured on the song is yesteryear great, Mcheznana, Siza Mdlongwa and up-and-coming musicians Blue Rose and Basotho who is Madlela Skhobokhobo’s first born.

Madlela said the visuals were shot around Bulawayo and feature football greats Zenzo Moyo and Gift Lunga Junior.

“Everything is in place for the release of Umona. Fans can expect a very beautiful song that they’ll be able to relate to as it talks about daily issues.

“They can also expect to see familiar football faces like Zenzo Moyo and Gift Lunga Junior as they make a cameo feature on the video. There’s a part where the song talks about them hence their inclusion,” said Dlelas. – @mthabisi_mthire