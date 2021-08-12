JUST IN: MP donates PPEs, calls for communities to embrace vaccination

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Beitbridge East Member of Parliament, Cde Albert Nguluvhe has urged people in his constituency to embrace the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

He said immunisation against the Covid-19 pandemic was very critical considering that Beitbridge district was one of the high-risk areas, where there is an increased movement of people between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Cde Nguluvhe said even after vaccination, people should also continue adhering to the set down covid-19 guidelines.

The legislator made the remarks soon after delivering a consignment of Person’s Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Beitbridge district referral hospital and selected primary rural health care centres and journalists in Beitbridge.

He said the equipment comprising gloves, face masks, aqua-tabs, and cleaning detergents had been source through well-wishers in the United Kingdom (UK).

“It is very critical for people to get vaccinated so that we may get a herd immunity and protect more people from contracting the disease or its effects,” said Cde Nguluvhe.

“You will note that we are at the red zone where communities interface a lot with the transit population coming in through the formal and informal crossing points.

Such a setup makes our community very vulnerable. The covid19 pandemic has been with us for a long time. We should keep mobilizing the requisite resources for our frontline workers to be able to deliver quality services”.

The MP also donated a water pump to boost access to water at one of the largest apostolic sects in the town headed by Madzibaba Tonde (Tonderai Beni).

He said access to water was a major ingredient to contain the spread of the pandemic and hence the need to make it available at every public space.

The legislator said it was also critical for other stakeholders to complement the efforts by the government to contain the spread of covid19.

According to the latest report from the ministry of health and child care, a total of 15 537 people in Beitbridge have received the first Covid19 jabs, while 6793 have been inoculated with the second dose.

As of August 6, the district had recorded 1631 cases and 30 local deaths.

The government said recently that it was targeting to immunize 8000 people in Mangwe (Plumtree) and 26 000 in Beitbridge to attain herd immunity in high-risk areas such as Ports of Entries.

