JUST IN: Plumtree creatives out to promote vintage wear

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

YOUTHFUL Plumtree-based creatives operating under the banner, The Vintage Nation have shown zeal in promoting vintage clothing which is centered on garments originating from a previous era.

A brainchild of Ashleigh Gumbo, the movement is made up of Sean Sabelo Phiri, Sengamo Ndlovu and Malaki Dumani aka DJ MaCassette.

DJ MaCassette said their mission is to give life to dressing which many, especially those in small towns or rural villages argue to be outdated.

“Our vision is to bring back the 80s fashion sense into the modern fashion world. We want to bring that fashion movement through creativity as we want to start our own genuine fashion brand of designing vintage wear based on iconic and sophistication.

“We also seek to be iconic vintage models through advertising for a number of businesses through our vintage movement and innovations,” said DJ MaCassette.

He added that for their first photo shoot recently, they incorporated the use of Ingwebu product Calabash and newspapers as back in the days, there were a popular feature to the vintage wear.

“We are currently buying the clothes from a number of designers, but we’re in process of sourcing for material as we start pushing our own brand,” said DJ MaCassette. – @mthabisi_mthire