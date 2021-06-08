JUST IN: Tumour patient appeals for help

Michelle Nyanzira, Chronicle Reporter

A 40-YEAR-OLD visually impaired vendor from Bulawayo is appealing for US$6 200 to fund a tumour operation in Harare.

Ms Ratidzo Muchairi Mupona of Southwold, developed a tumour on her right knee bone in 2019 and she was operated on.

However, the tumour has redeveloped on the same leg.

Ms Mupona is a widow with two minor children that she cannot fend for.

“After the operation in 2019, I managed to use the leg for about one and a half years then at the end of last year l started limping, I thought it was because of the cold weather but the pain got worse so I went to the clinic and the nurses attributed the pain to the cold weather. I was given painkillers but it got worse. I went back to the clinic for X-rays but by then I could not walk at all. Then l went to an Orthopaedist who said the tumour had redeveloped viciously causing the bone to wear out and become thin,” said Ms Mupona.

She said the doctors have warned that if the tumour is not operated it will develop into cancer.

“I was advised not to use the leg in order to avoid fracturing it. Fracturing the bone would cause the tumour to explode and if it explodes into the flesh, it would become a full-fledged cancer which would be difficult to cure,” she said.

She said the knee reconstruction will be done by taking a part of her hipbone and placing it on the knee, this will last for 10years. The whole operation will be done in Harare at Robin Health Point and it will cost US$6 200.

Ms Mupona said she was not born blind, she lost her sight in 2013 due to severe migraines and went for rehabilitation from 2014 to 2015.

She says this has affected her, as she cannot afford her children’s school fees and provide food for them.

She is appealing to well-wishers that may be able to share the little that they have.

Her details are as follows, Ecocash number 0785039928 Ratidzo Muchairi or POSB Main Street Branch Bulawayo, Account name Ratidzo Oma Mupona and Account Number is 500001368322.

@michieroxy7