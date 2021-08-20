JUST IN: Zim to capitalise on Africa Energy Week indaba

Renewable energy, like wind power, is gradually replacing coal in many EU countries

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S energy sector potential and investment would be part of the exhibitions at the Africa Energy Week slated for Cape Town, South Africa in November.

The country represents an exciting new frontier, with recent exploration activities leading to strong indications of significant oil and gas prospects.

In a statement, Pan-African communications consultancy, APO Group said although no hydro-carbon reserves have been proven yet, Zimbabwe derives its energy primarily from hydropower and coal, along with petroleum imports from neighboring countries.

“However, with the promise of potential prospects in the Muzarabani Basin – which borders Zimbabwe and Mozambique – the country is sitting on the verge of a hydrocarbon boom, set to be unlocked through foreign capital, technology and expertise.

“As Zimbabwe prioritises the expansion of its energy sector and invites global stakeholders to explore its uncharted territory, African Energy Week 2021 in Cape Town will serve as the official platform whereby Zimbabwe will showcase its potential to prospective investors,” it said.

