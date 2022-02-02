JUSTIN: Muzarabani makes IPL auction list

02 Feb, 2022 - 15:02 0 Views
0 Comments
JUSTIN: Muzarabani makes IPL auction list Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani celebrates victory. (Picture: ZimCricketv)

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FAST bowler Blessing Muzarabani is the only Zimbabwean that has been listed to the mega Indian Premier League (IPL) auction that will see 10 teams fighting for talented cricketers from across the globe.

The IPL 2022 mega auction will be a two-day event and is set to be conducted in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Over 1000 players had registered to be part of the IPL mega auction but only 590 were chosen including Muzarabani.

He will be hoping to become the fourth player from Zimbabwe to ever play in the IPL after Tatenda Taibu, Ray Price and the now disgraced Brendan Taylor.

Muzarabani is presently with the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). It is the second time he has been involved in that T20 league, after winning the title with the same Andy Flower-coached side in 2021.

He finished that tournament with an impressive 10 wickets in six encounters, with best figures of 3/31 achieved in the semifinals against Islamabad United. [email protected]

 

 

 

 

