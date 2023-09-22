Lands Ministry meets with the media

Online Writer

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr John Bhasera held a Luncheon with the members of the media in Harare on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services X (formerly Twitter) page, Permanent Secretary Bhasera thanked the media for a harmonious relationship that exists between the agricultural sector and the media.

He said the agriculture sector has grown exponentially to a US$8.1 billion economy and it will be a US$13 billion economy in 2025.

Permanent Secretary Bhasera noted that the agriculture sector grew despite the adverse effects of Covid-19 and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.