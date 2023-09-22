Lands Ministry meets with the media
Online Writer
The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr John Bhasera held a Luncheon with the members of the media in Harare on Friday.
According to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services X (formerly Twitter) page, Permanent Secretary Bhasera thanked the media for a harmonious relationship that exists between the agricultural sector and the media.
He said the agriculture sector has grown exponentially to a US$8.1 billion economy and it will be a US$13 billion economy in 2025.
Permanent Secretary Bhasera noted that the agriculture sector grew despite the adverse effects of Covid-19 and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
