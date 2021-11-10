LATEST: Music Grand Battle Festival for female artistes on cards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

Divas in Action Zimbabwe has launched a festival named Music Grand Battle Festival which seeks to promote female artistes countrywide.

The competition will be held in three rounds that will see 50 artistes compete in round one (November 25), 15 artistes on semi-finals (November 28) and the finals slated for November 29 virtually with the venues yet to be announced.

The grand winner will walk away with US$2 000, second prize US$1 000, third prize US$500, fourth prize US$250 and fifth prize US$250.

Divas in Action Zimbabwe founder Sarah Dhliwayo Nkala aka Sarah Dee said the initiative is aimed at putting female artistes in the spotlight.

“On September 9 we launched a Go Fund campaign so that any willing well-wisher donates towards this. We are targeting to raise US$10 000 and we shall have raffle tickets which shall be sold at USD$1.

“We’re working hard to make sure this is a success and already, we have been supported by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Youth, Arts, Sports and Culture. We’ve chosen Gateway Stream Music to be our streaming partner,” said Sarah Dee.

“This is the time for females to shine on their own with every attention directed to them so every Zimbabwean can see the talent in them. We have suffered in silence for so long and it’s the time for us to be heard through our art.”

To register, only female singers aged over 18 can send their competition song to 0783 136 512 and qualifying singers will attend grooming classes after registration. – @mthabisi_mthire